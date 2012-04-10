Redskins Sign Torrence to Bolster Secondary





The Redskins have signed free agent cornerback Leigh Torrence, the team announced on Monday.

Torrence returns to the Redskins for his second stint after spending the previous three-and-a-half seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

In 25 games for the Redskins from 2006-08, Torrence compiled 42 tackles, one sack and two passes defended. He was waived on Nov. 8, 2008 and later claimed off waivers by the Saints on Nov. 10.

Torrence, listed at 5-11 and 179 pounds, should provide more depth and competition to the Redskins' cornerbacks and special teams.

Torrence, 30, has played in 73 regular season games, with one start, in his seven-year career and recorded 94 tackles (68 solo), two interceptions, 11 passes defended and 3.5 sacks. He has also added 61 special teams tackles.

Torrence originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford, signing with the Green Bay Packers on April 29, 2005. He was waived by the Packers on Sept. 3 and joined the Atlanta Falcons a day later.

Last season, Torrence played in 13 games with the Saints and registered 17 tackles, one interception, one sack, four passes defended and eight special teams tackles.