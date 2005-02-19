Redskins Sign Two More to Roster

The Redskins added two more players to the roster on Wednesday: linebacker Maurice Jones and wide receiver Nathan Black.

Jones originally signed with the Redskins last week as a member of the team's practice squad leading up to the season finale against Minnesota.

The 6-1, 249-pound linebacker spent the 2004 preseason with the Green Bay Packers, but was released on Aug. 30 as part of the Packers' roster cut-down. Jones, a native of Bradenton, Fla., was signed by the Packers last April as an undrafted rookie free agent.

At South Florida University, Jones started the final 33 games of his collegiate career at middle linebacker and earned All-Conference USA honors as a senior team captain, leading the Bulls with 116 tackles in 11 games. He also notched 2.5 sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

Black spent the 2004 preseason with the New Orleans Saints, but he was released prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-0, 190-pound wide receiver spent the 2003 season on the Carolina Panthers' injured reserve list with a broken hand. He appeared in five games with Carolina in 2002, serving as a kickoff return specialist.

A Northwestern State product, Black ranks third in the college's history with 90 receptions for 1,731 yards. He is a native of Monroe, La.