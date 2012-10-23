Redskins Sign Williams, Release Grant





The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed free agent running back Keiland Williams and released running back Ryan Grant.

The team also signed cornerback Domonique "D.J." Johnson to its practice squad and waived practice squad wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux.

Williams (5-11, 230), now in his third NFL season, rejoins the Redskins, the team that originally signed him as a college free agent on April 29, 2010.

Williams has played in 35 career games with three starts, compiling 125 rushing attempts for 459 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He also has 49 career receptions for 380 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Williams spent his rookie season in 2010 with the Redskins, rushing 65 times for 261 yards with three rushing touchdowns and adding 39 receptions for 309 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

He was acquired off waivers by the Detroit Lions on Sept. 4, 2011, and played in 20 games with Detroit from 2011-12 before being released on Oct. 18.

Williams played collegiately at LSU, where he played in 47 games with three starts, rushing for 1,699 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was part of the 2007 squad that defeated Ohio State to win the BCS National Championship.

Originally from Lafayette, La., he was born on Aug. 14, 1986, and attended Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va, where he became the first running back in school history to rush for more than 1,000 yards (1,325 as a senior).

Johnson (6-1, 191) spent Weeks 10-12 on the Redskins' active roster during the 2011 season but was inactive for all three games. He has appeared in 10 NFL games, all with the New York Giants, playing in three games in 2009 and seven games in 2010.

In addition to his time with the Redskins, Johnson has appeared on the active roster or practice squad of the Giants, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts during his career.

Johnson played collegiately at Missouri from 2004-06 before transferring to Jackson State. He played in 24 career games in two seasons at Jackson State where he totaled 66 tackles, 27 passes defensed and 10 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

In 2008, he was named second-team All-America by the Associated Press and first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference. He was born on Nov. 7, 1985, in Texas City, Texas, and attended La Marque (Texas) H.S.

Grant (6-1, 222) was signed by the Redskins as a free agent on Sept. 26, 2012. He appeared in one game with Washington, rushing once for five yards. Arceneaux (6-2, 215) was signed to the Redskins' practice squad on Sept. 3, 2012.

