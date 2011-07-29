News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign Wilson to Upgrade Secondary

Jul 29, 2011 at 11:25 AM
With free agent cornerback Carlos Rogers uncertain to return to Washington, the Redskins decided to go in another direction this week by signing free agent cornerback Josh Wilson.

Wilson has played in 54 games with 33 starts in a four-year career with the Seattle Seahawks (2007-09) and Baltimore Ravens (2010).

For his career, Wilson has registered 161 tackles, nine interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two sacks, and one kick return for a touchdown.

In 2010, Wilson totaled 37 tackles, 14 passes defended, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and a fumble recovery while starting nine of 14 games.

Wilson entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick with Seattle in the 2007 NFL Draft. He was traded to Baltimore for a fifth-round 2011 draft pick last year.

Wilson played college football at Maryland where he appeared in 46 of 48 games, with 28 starts. Wilson was a two-year starter at the cornerback position for the Terrapins and he ranks eighth on Maryland's career record list for return yards despite not returning kicks until his senior year.

Wilson is a native of Upper Marlboro, Md.

