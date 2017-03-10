News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Sign WR Terrelle Pryor Sr.

Mar 10, 2017 at 08:13 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pryor (6-4, 223) originally entered the NFL as a third-round supplemental draft selection by the Oakland Raiders in 2011. He has appeared in 34 career games with 27 starts, boasting a versatile stat line that includes 79 career receptions for 1,071 yards with four receiving touchdowns, 102 career rushing attempts for 647 yards with four rushing touchdowns, and 175 completions on 311 pass attempts for 1,994 yards with nine passing touchdowns.

Last season, Pryor appeared in a career-high 16 games with 15 starts at wide receiver. He led the Browns in every receiving category, recording 77 receptions for 1,007 yards with four receiving touchdowns. He added eight rushing attempts for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Pryor played collegiately at Ohio State, posting a 31-4 record as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback. During his collegiate career, he accounted for 76 career touchdowns, including 57 passing, 17 rushing and two via reception.

Pryor, 27, attended Jeannette (Pa.) H.S., where he was named Player of the Year by USA Today and Parade after leading his team to a 16-0 record and PIAA and WPIAL titles. He was born June 20, 1989.

