Redskins Think Bashaud Breeland Is Primed For 'Big Year'

Breeland's play eventually improved as time went on in 2016 and Gruden expects the 25-year-old to get back to his old ways, locking down receivers opposite Josh Norman.

Already this offseason, Gruden has seen a more confident and mature version of Breeland.

"I think he's grown up a lot just from his rookie year to now," Gruden said. "I think last year we had some ups and downs, so to speak, in the whole defensive secondary and everywhere on defense – really the whole team in general. I think he's grown from what he's learned. He's becoming more confident in his abilities also. You can see that. We are installing some new coverages that are new to him that he hasn't played before. He's getting more and more comfortable but he's working on his technique. [defensive backs coach] Torrian Gray is doing a nice job with him. I think he's ready for a big year."

Speaking of Gray, Breeland is eager to see his coaching pay off once the year rolls on. An "energetic coach," in the eyes of Breeland, Gray is keenly focuses on technique.

Whether that's in press or off-coverage, as he's expected to play more of this year, Breeland is ready to take his game to the next level under Gray.