Redskins Trade Ramsey to New York Jets

The Redskins announced Friday they have traded quarterback Patrick Ramsey to the New York Jets for an undisclosed draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. It is expected that the draft pick will be a sixth-round selection.

Said head coach Joe Gibbs, in a statement: "We appreciate Patrick's contributions during his time here with the Washington Redskins. Through this entire process, we have always wanted what was best for Patrick and in working with him we feel this is where he wants to be. We wish all the best to him and his family and his future with the New York Jets."

The decision leaves the Redskins with four quarterbacks on the roster. Twelve-year veteran Mark Brunell enters next season as the expected starter.

Second-year player Jason Campbell and 11-year veteran Todd Collins, signed earlier this week from Kansas City, are expected to serve as backups. Casey Bramlet, a second-year player who signed in January 2006, is also on the roster.

For his career, Ramsey has started 24-of-33 games and completed 480-of-861 passes for 5,435 yards, 34 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. His career quarterback rating was 75.0.

Ramsey certainly has his share of ups and downs in his four seasons in Washington.

Selected by the Redskins in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft, Ramsey had a memorable NFL debut, completing 20-of-34 passes for 268 yards and two TDs in leading the Redskins to a 31-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 6, 2002.

Ramsey entered the 2003 season as the starter under head coach Steve Spurrier. In the season opener, against the Jets, Ramsey spearheaded a late scoring drive to lead the Redskins to a 16-13 win in the NFL's season opener on Thursday, Sept. 4.

A week later, Ramsey was spectacular in leading Washington to a 33-31 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. He completed 25-of-39 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

As the 2003 season progressed, however, Ramsey began to struggle as defenses began to blitz Spurrier's offensive schemes repeatedly. Ramsey was eventually sidelined with a foot injury midseason and placed on injured reserve.

When Gibbs took over in 2004, Ramsey competed for the starting job with veteran newcomer Mark Brunell, acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brunell won the job in training camp, but Ramsey took over midseason and led the team to a 3-2 record down the stretch.

Gibbs anointed Ramsey the starter heading into the 2005 season. But Ramsey struggled in the preseason. He was 6-of-11 for 105 yards and an interception in the season opener against the Bears, then suffered a neck injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the game.

One day later, Gibbs named Brunell the starter for the remainder of the season. Ramsey earned high marks from Gibbs for accepting a backup role, but Ramsey made it clear that he wanted to start for a team in the league.