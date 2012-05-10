Redskins Unveil 80th Anniversary Uniforms





Today the Washington Redskins unveiled their new 2012 "anniversary" NFL Nike Elite 51 football uniform design at an event celebrating the club's 80th Anniversary located in the indoor practice facility at Redskins Park.

Linebackers Brian Orakpo and Ryan Kerrigan were on hand to showcase the new look, unveiling the latest version of this highly innovative new uniform system. The jerseys will be worn in two games this season that will be announced at a later date.

Redskins' owner Daniel M. Snyder and his staff worked closely with Nike to create a look that spoke to the club's unique heritage, while highlighting several key details that helped defined the team's history.

The alternate "anniversary" uniform is a balance between history and tradition featuring a rich darker color palate and updated numbering system.

It is a modern interpretation of those worn back in 1937 - a year signifying the team's move from Boston to Washington, D.C., as well as their first National Championship. The patch on the shoulder is one that was worn in early team history.

The design also pays tribute to 1937 QB "Slingin" Sammy Baugh, who in his first year in the league led the newly relocated Redskins to their first National Championship.

"The Redskins are an amazing organization focused on team, unity and tradition. This new alternate uniform design for the Redskins is a very special one that truly speaks to the team's long, rich history" said Nike Football Creative Director Todd Van Horne. "We have truly enjoyed working with Dan Snyder and his team on this project and look forward to seeing the new Elite 51 uniform system on the field this season."

To complete the look, the helmet features a unique leather-like finish and the words "Team, Effort, Tradition" are embroidered on the inside of the neckline, serving as a reminder to each athlete of what it means to be a Redskin.

"In honor of 80 years of rich tradition this anniversary uniform displays our heritage" said Daniel M. Snyder. "We hope that it will bring back great memories to our fans."

Designed and engineered from the inside out, the new uniform focuses on creating a system where the baselayer, padding, jersey and pant work in concert.

Lightweight padding is also integrated directly into the crucial "hit zones" in the baselayer.