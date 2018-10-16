Redskins Used Some Special Plays, Special Teams To Secure Win Over Panthers

The 318-pound left tackle said his only goal was to not fumble, seeing as he doesn't get the chance to touch the ball often. Running back and longtime best friend Adrian Peterson had some other ideas for how Williams should have carried the ball.

"I thought he was going to maybe hit a spin move or something," Peterson told reporters after the game. "I was expecting a little more, I thought maybe a spin and then high-step into the end zone."

"A spin move? Yeah he can continue wanting that," Williams retorted.

While the play was mostly dumb luck, it turned out to be a key factor in Washington's win. By getting that ball to the Carolina 38, Williams set kicker Dustin Hopkins up for the biggest kick of his life.

Okay it might not have been his most important kick (he nailed a 55-yard game winner as a freshman at Florida State), but it was his longest. The 56-yarder was a new career long for Hopkins, and it was enough to make it a two-score game again.

"First of all, I'm just glad that coach sent me out," Hopkins said. "It shows confidence in me and I'm glad to go out there for the team, but I was glad he showed confidence in me."

Having the coach trust you is always a good feeling for a kicker, but to be fair head coach Jay Gruden might not have known exactly how long the kick was when he told Hopkins to go for it.

"That was good," Gruden said. "I thought it was more of a 53-yarder but then I saw the 56-yarder, I got a little bit more nervous and almost took a time out, but I trust Dustin and Dustin knocked it through – big time kick."

Hopkins had a good humour about it when he found out that Gruden didn't know the kick was a 56-yarder.