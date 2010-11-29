News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins-Vikings Post-Game Notes

Nov 29, 2010 at 08:58 AM
175197.jpg


The following is a complete recap of news and notes from the Redskins' 17-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations:

  • The Redskins sold out a home game for 356th consecutive time, including playoff games. It marked the 136th consecutive sellout at FedExField, which accounts for all regular season, postseason and preseason contests.
  • Sunday's game was the Redskins' eighth decided by six points or less this season, the most in the NFL.
  • The Redskins' touchdown drive on the game's opening possession was their longest scoring drive of the year. On the drive, quarterback Donovan McNabb completed all eight of his passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Redskins converted all four of their third-down conversion attempts. It was also the longest touchdown drive of the year in terms of plays (13).
  • Wide receiver Anthony Armstrong registered 53 receiving yards, making him the first Redskins player with at least 40 receiving yards in the eight consecutive games in the same season since Santana Moss in the final eight games of 2005.
  • Armstrong's 45-yard reception was his fifth on the season of at least 45 yards.
  • No. 18 Terrence Austin made his NFL debut.
  • Brandon Banks's 272 punt return yards on the season are the most for a Redskin since Antwaan Randle El had 342 in 2006.
  • Tight end Chris Cooley reached 50 catches in a season for the fifth time in his career.
  • Cooley (397) moved past Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell (393) for the seventh-most catches in Redskins history.
  • Cooley's five receptions gave him 397 for his career and moved him past Dallas Clark (393), Russ Francis (393) and Jackie Harris (393) for the 25th-most receptions among tight ends in NFL history.
  • Cooley's 49 receiving yards gave him 4,392 for his career, which moved him past Jim Mitchell (4,358) and Eric Green (4,390) into 40th place all-time among tight ends.
  • Tight end Fred Davis's touchdown on the game's opening possession was his first of the year.
  • Davis's three catches matched his season high (Week 7 at Chicago).
  • No. 24 James Davis made his Redskins debut with six carries for 11 yards and one catch for four yards.
  • Linebacker London Fletcher played in his 203rd consecutive game. Fletcher is currently tied with Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber and Indianapolis' Peyton Manning (pending Sunday night) for the second-longest active streak. The trio trails only Minnesota's Brett Favre, who has played in 298 consecutive contests.
  • Fletcher started his 162nd straight contest. He is currently fourth among all NFL players in consecutive starts behind Favre (296), Manning (203, pending Sunday night) and Barber (178). Fletcher has the longest consecutive starts streak among active linebackers by 71 games over Dallas' Bradie James (91).
  • Wide receiver Santana Moss's five catches gave him 62 for the season, marking the fourth consecutive season and the sixth time in his career Moss has had more than 60 receptions.
  • Moss's five catches gave him 562 for his career and moved him past Eric Martin (553), Stanley Morgan (557), Troy Brown (557) Roy Green (559) and Wes Chandler (559) into 78th place on the NFL's all-time list.
  • Wide receiver Santana Moss's 40 receiving yards gave him 8,221 for his career and moved him past Ernest Givens (8,215) into 69th place in NFL history.
  • Linebacker Brian Orakpo's sack in the second quarter gave him 8.5 on the season. Coupled with his 11 as a rookie last year, Orakpo became the first Redskin since Ken Harvey in 1996 and 1997 to register at least eight sacks in consecutive seasons.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising