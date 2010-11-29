Redskins-Vikings Post-Game Notes

The following is a complete recap of news and notes from the Redskins' 17-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations:
- The Redskins sold out a home game for 356th consecutive time, including playoff games. It marked the 136th consecutive sellout at FedExField, which accounts for all regular season, postseason and preseason contests.
- Sunday's game was the Redskins' eighth decided by six points or less this season, the most in the NFL.
- The Redskins' touchdown drive on the game's opening possession was their longest scoring drive of the year. On the drive, quarterback Donovan McNabb completed all eight of his passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Redskins converted all four of their third-down conversion attempts. It was also the longest touchdown drive of the year in terms of plays (13).
- Wide receiver Anthony Armstrong registered 53 receiving yards, making him the first Redskins player with at least 40 receiving yards in the eight consecutive games in the same season since Santana Moss in the final eight games of 2005.
- Armstrong's 45-yard reception was his fifth on the season of at least 45 yards.
- No. 18 Terrence Austin made his NFL debut.
- Brandon Banks's 272 punt return yards on the season are the most for a Redskin since Antwaan Randle El had 342 in 2006.
- Tight end Chris Cooley reached 50 catches in a season for the fifth time in his career.
- Cooley (397) moved past Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell (393) for the seventh-most catches in Redskins history.
- Cooley's five receptions gave him 397 for his career and moved him past Dallas Clark (393), Russ Francis (393) and Jackie Harris (393) for the 25th-most receptions among tight ends in NFL history.
- Cooley's 49 receiving yards gave him 4,392 for his career, which moved him past Jim Mitchell (4,358) and Eric Green (4,390) into 40th place all-time among tight ends.
- Tight end Fred Davis's touchdown on the game's opening possession was his first of the year.
- Davis's three catches matched his season high (Week 7 at Chicago).
- No. 24 James Davis made his Redskins debut with six carries for 11 yards and one catch for four yards.
- Linebacker London Fletcher played in his 203rd consecutive game. Fletcher is currently tied with Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber and Indianapolis' Peyton Manning (pending Sunday night) for the second-longest active streak. The trio trails only Minnesota's Brett Favre, who has played in 298 consecutive contests.
- Fletcher started his 162nd straight contest. He is currently fourth among all NFL players in consecutive starts behind Favre (296), Manning (203, pending Sunday night) and Barber (178). Fletcher has the longest consecutive starts streak among active linebackers by 71 games over Dallas' Bradie James (91).
- Wide receiver Santana Moss's five catches gave him 62 for the season, marking the fourth consecutive season and the sixth time in his career Moss has had more than 60 receptions.
- Moss's five catches gave him 562 for his career and moved him past Eric Martin (553), Stanley Morgan (557), Troy Brown (557) Roy Green (559) and Wes Chandler (559) into 78th place on the NFL's all-time list.
- Wide receiver Santana Moss's 40 receiving yards gave him 8,221 for his career and moved him past Ernest Givens (8,215) into 69th place in NFL history.
- Linebacker Brian Orakpo's sack in the second quarter gave him 8.5 on the season. Coupled with his 11 as a rookie last year, Orakpo became the first Redskin since Ken Harvey in 1996 and 1997 to register at least eight sacks in consecutive seasons.