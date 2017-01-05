Redskins Will Not Retain Four Assistant Coaches

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that the following assistant coaches will not be retained:
- Robb Akey
- Joe Barry
- Mike Clark
- Perry Fewell
Today the Washington Commanders announced the latest addition to their roster for the 2023 season, Team Dog Goldie, a four-month-old English Yellow Lab.
For the second consecutive year, the Washington Commanders will conduct Training Camp at the team's football operations headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.
The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2023 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Stacie Johnson and Raleigh McKenzie.
Local professional sports teams the Washington Capitals, Commanders, Nationals, Mystics, Spirit Wizards, D.C. United, DC Shadow and Capital City Go-Go today announce their renewed commitment to community safety as they prepare to wear orange on Gun Violence Awareness Weekend.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows -- Librado Barocio, Mickey Grace, Ulysses Hall, Gabe Lynn, Manny Martinez, Chris Scott Jr., and Albert Young.
The Washington Commanders schedule release is presented by SeatGeek, the team's Official Primary Ticketing Partner.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Friday.
The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.
The Washington Commanders Draft Party, presented by SeatGeek, will feature meet-and-greets and photo opportunities with the Commanders 2023 first-round draft pick, select current players, Washington Legends, Major Tuddy, and the Command Force, as well as field games and activities, and new Commanders team merchandise.