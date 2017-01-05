News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Redskins Will Not Retain Four Assistant Coaches

Jan 05, 2017 at 05:05 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that the following assistant coaches will not be retained:

  • Robb Akey
  • Joe Barry
  • Mike Clark
  • Perry Fewell
