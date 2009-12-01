Renaldo Wynn Media Session

On how he sustained a broken forearm in the playoff game against Tampa Bay:

"I was just coming around [the end], rushing the quarterback. Phil was doing the same thing on the other side. It just happened so fast. My hand just got jammed in an awkward spot. That's where the break took place. I knew as soon as it happened that it was definitely broken. I tried to get back into the locker room as soon as possible to get the swelling and pain under control."

On when the disappointment that he would miss the playoffs set in:

"To be honest, I was never disappointed because I know that this is part of the game. Injuries do happen. My first thought was that my wife, daughter, and mom are in the stands. I just wanted to make sure that they were okay because they are definitely sensitive when anything happens like that. I was mostly worried about them. I wasn't so much worried about myself because I know that we have the best doctors on the field. My main thing was just wanting to get back into the locker room to get the pain and swelling under control as soon as possible."

On whether he can continue to lead his teammates:

"I think so. I can help where a lot of guys are stepping in and having a bigger role, Demetric [Evans], Nic Clemons, and Nick McNeil, who just got activated to the roster and has a lot of work to do. Wherever I can do it -- in the meeting room or behind the scenes -- I'm definitely here."

On whether he will travel to Seattle:

"I definitely plan on it. If everything continues to go okay with the arm, I plan on going."

On the frustration of having his hard work culminate in a season-ending injury:

"I'm just staying positive. It's an opportunity for someone else to step in because you just never know. You play this game hard and leave it on the field. You don't think about getting hurt. If it happens, it's just something that happens. I've played this game for a long time. It's something that just happened. It was meant to be. You have to continue to go for it and hold your head up high. That's what I'm going to do. Whatever way I can be a part of the team -- [whether] with morale, leadership, or helping guys behind the scenes -- then I'm going to do that."

On whether he has talked with Demetric Evans:

"We have a close-knit group of guys on the defensive line, anyway. Those guys definitely want me to continue to be a part of the defensive line in whatever way I can. They hope that I travel as well. They know that, at the same time, I have to take care of what is most important. I'm definitely planning on making the trip, but I have to be wise and take care of this arm first."

On whether he was able to watch the conclusion of the Redskins' wild card playoff game against Tampa Bay: