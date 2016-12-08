News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Recover From First Loss By Winning In Los Angeles

Dec 08, 2016 at 01:00 AM
maryland-live-rams-2016-660-350.jpg

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by

look back at the game at Anaheim Stadium in 1991 that ended in a Redskins' victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Redskins bounced back from a tough first loss against their biggest rival, the Dallas Cowboys, by beating the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 1, 1991 by a final of 27-6.[

maryland-lottery-logo.jpg

](https://rewards.mdlottery.com/)

Kicker Tony Zendejas was the only scorer for the Rams, as the Redskins' defense held that offense to two field goals throughout the entire game.

One key Redskins player was quarterback Mark Rypien, who completed the game with 269 passing yards and three touchdown passes with a 123.1 passing rate.

Kicker Chip Lohmiller finalized the scoring for Washington with two fourth quarter field goals to lead to the three-touchdown victory and push the Redskins' record to 12-1 entering an away game against the Phoenix Cardinals.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Moorman reflects on infamous Sean Taylor hit

Sean Taylor delivered one of the most memorable plays in Pro Bowl history back in 2007. Fifteen years later, Brian Moorman had fond memories of the hit.
news

Wake Up Washington | Countdown to the draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 1, 2022.
news

Rivera lays out next steps of Commanders' offseason

The Commanders have found their answer at quarterback with veteran Carson Wentz. Now, the next steps of the offseason involve surrounding him with talent.
news

Wake Up Washington | Who's available in the second wave of free agency?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Advertising