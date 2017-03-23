Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Washington Drafts Trent Williams

The Redskins wanted a player to build their offensive line around and Trent Williams became that cornerstone player the moment he walked on stage and donned a Redskins hat for the first time.

Since being drafted, hes has not only become one of the league's best offensive tackles, Williams is regarded as one of the best football players in the league. Williams has recorded five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2012-2016), named to the Top 100 Players list three times and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016.

