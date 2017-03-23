News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Washington Drafts Trent Williams

Mar 23, 2017 at 01:00 AM
In this week's Rewarding Moments in Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the team drafting All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.

Seven years ago, Roger Goodell took to the podium at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall and made an announcement that Washington Reskins fans will remember forever.

](https://rewards.mdlottery.com/)"With the fourth pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins select Trent 'Silverback' Williams, offensive tackle, Oklahoma."

The Redskins wanted a player to build their offensive line around and Trent Williams became that cornerstone player the moment he walked on stage and donned a Redskins hat for the first time.

Since being drafted, hes has not only become one of the league's best offensive tackles, Williams is regarded as one of the best football players in the league. Williams has recorded five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (2012-2016), named to the Top 100 Players list three times and was a first-team All-Pro in 2016.

