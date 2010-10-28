Ricky Sanders

Known affectionately by teammates as "Slick Rick"… Second all-time in Super Bowl receptions/yards gained with 9 catches for 193 yards in Super Bowl XXII… Redskins' all-time leader with 12 receiving touchdowns in one season… Fifth all-time for yards gained as a Washington receiver with 5,854. Most memorable football accomplishment was winning Super Bowl XXII… For him, the Redskins "mean a great deal. I loved the fans, best fans in the world. The Redskins gave me an opportunity for me to see the world." Pre-game rituals included listening to "calming music" on his headphones… Lists grandfather as greatest inspiration… Most admired teammate was Art Monk.