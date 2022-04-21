Rivera prioritizes competition against premier opponents when evaluating film

Rivera mentioned Ohio State's receiving, highlighted by Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, as another example.

"You watch those guys against DBs and you go, 'Wow. This guy's sticking with this guy or this guy's sticking with this guy. That's impressive.' So those are some of the things I try to do."

Rivera also has a specific view for how he looks at pass rushers. It's always a plus when a player records a lot of sacks, but the context in which those sacks occur paint a much larger picture.

"What I want to see is a guy that gets 14 sacks and 10 of them happen during the process of the game, when he's really truly gotta work," Rivera said.

But that isn't relegated to what happens during the play, though, Rivera also pays attention to what happens before the snap. Again, he uses the receiver position to make his point. If he sees a prospect who doesn't run his routes all the time or isn't hustling between plays, that's going to tell him a lot about who that receiver is.