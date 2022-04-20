Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

The opinions expressed in this article are based on mock drafts written by analysts and do not represent the views of the team.

The 2022 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and the Washington Commanders are hard at work trying to narrow down the list of prospects they want to be the next players to wear the Burgundy & Gold.

Prior to the start of free agency, there were many analysts who predicted that the Commanders would take a quarterback, but now that the team has that question answered with the trade for Carson Wentz, it opens the possibilities for other positions of need.

So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. Here are the rounds we've looked at so far: