Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

The opinions expressed in this article are based on mock drafts written by analysts and do not represent the views of the team.
The 2022 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and the Washington Commanders are hard at work trying to narrow down the list of prospects they want to be the next players to wear the Burgundy & Gold.
Prior to the start of free agency, there were many analysts who predicted that the Commanders would take a quarterback, but now that the team has that question answered with the trade for Carson Wentz, it opens the possibilities for other positions of need.
So, in preparation for the draft, Commanders.com will be breaking down players who could be available in each round the Commanders have a pick. Here are the rounds we've looked at so far:
We're wrapping up with the seventh round, and since the Commanders have two picks in that round -- No. 231 and No. 241 -- we're listing 10 players who could be available at the bottom of the draft.
D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State: The only FBS player with 200 tackles and 25 tackles for a loss in the past two seasons combined, Jackson was a two-time first team All-Sun Belt selection for the Mountaineers. He also recorded six sacks and grabbed an interception during the 2021 season.
E.J. Perry, QB, Brown: The Bears did not have a successful season in 2021, but Perry was the clear star with 3,436 yards of total offense and 30 touchdowns. He's clearly a long term project, but he has some tools to develop into a capable backup.
Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina: Gemmel is an experienced three-year starter with at least 74 tackles per season since 2019. Like fellow Tar Heel Cole Holcomb, Gemmel plays with plenty of energy on the field and could be a valuable special teams contributor in his rookie season.
Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State: Dixon was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021 and 2019 (the 2020 season was limited because of COVID-19) and averaged 15.6 yards per catch in four seasons with the Colonels. Dixon is a big target (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) that put up solid numbers at the Combine, so he could add value as a reserve player.
Blaise Andries, OL, Minnesota: Andries started three positions with the Gophers in 2021 (right guard, left tackle and right tackle), which makes him a prime candidate for what Ron Rivera values in his offensive linemen. He needs to build up more drive in run-blocking, but he has good traits that the right
Joey Blount, S, Virginia: A fifth-year senior for the Cavaliers, Blount wrapped up his final season with 86 tackles with three interceptions. Blount has shown some above average ability in coverage, and while the Commanders are set with starting members of the secondary, Blount could provide some solid depth.
Kyler McMichael, CB, North Carolina: McMichael was mostly a reserve player at North Carolina, but he did have some flashes during his final two seasons with seven pass breakups in that span. Another special teams contributor, McMichael would have the chance to grow behind Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III.
Julius Turner, DT, Rutgers: Turner is coming off a career season, according to Pro Football Focus' metrics with a 72.6 overall grade. He was one of the most consistent players on Rutgers' roster with 58 appearances, which tied a program record. With Washington facing thinner depth at defensive tackle, Turner could provide some snaps as a backup.
Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee: Jones surprised many with his 4.31 40 time at the Combine, and that might bump up his draft stock. Jones had a strong 2021 season with 807 yard, which was more than he got in his previous four seasons combined, and seven touchdowns.
Scott Nelson, S, Wisconsin: Nelson didn't have many opportunities at Wisconsin but he did have some strong moments. He had six starts in 2021 and recorded 51 tackles. He also had one interception, which was the fifth of his career, to go with five pass breakups.