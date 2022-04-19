Rivera: Top 30 visits allow for Commanders to 'dive into' prospects' personalities

The 30 players the Commanders have been hosting come from a larger pool of prospects that has been whittled down for months. After the Combine meetings, which provide limited insight, the team sent out scouts to pro days across the country to dig deeper on certain players.

"Guys that you're really interested in…or guys you want to know more about, you can go spend time with them," Rivera said.

Those pro days are where the list for the 30 visits comes from, and it allows the Commanders to spend even more time with prospects. The visits can accomplish a variety of things, such as allowing their medical team to evaluate players, but the core goal is to get a better understanding of what each prospect is like as a person.

"This is an opportunity for us to dive into who these guys are as not just football players and not just as athletes, but as young men as well," Rivera said.

As to what prospects will do during their visits, it involves a lot of mingling with various members of the organization. That includes getting to know the position coaches, coordinators, the team's psychologist, the director of player development and Rivera himself. It even involves the interns, because they're the ones who help the prospects with their travel.

"Everybody that's here in this building will or could have a chance to help us get to know who these men are," Rivera said.