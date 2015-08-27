Robert Griffin III Cleared To Play Against Ravens

After suffering a concussion in last week against the Detroit Lions, Robert Griffin III is looking to make big improvements after being cleared to play against Baltimore.
Quarterback Robert Griffin III was cleared by an independent neruologist Thursday to play in the Redskins' third preseason game against the Ravens on Saturday in Baltimore, the team announced.
Griffin III followed league medical protocol during the week after suffering a concussion against the Detroit Lions last Thursday at FedExField. He has led the first-team offense in team drills since Sunday, the team's first practice since the Lions matchup.
"I feel good, just trying to take care of everything and be as cautious as possible," Griffin III said earlier Thursday, addressing the media in anticipation of Saturday's game. "It's not about anything but my family and them caring for me and my well-being. I know my teammates care about me and have been asking about me every single day."
The team will look to Griffin III and the first-team offense, which struggled during the Redskins' 21-17 victory over the Lions, to improve in all areas Saturday.
After achieving just one first down and failing to convert on four third-down attempts, the offense, in what will likely be its longest, and most important, preseason litmus test, has a few clear goals in its return to the field.
"We just want to keep getting better out there. We want to put points on the board. We want to sustain drives and just work on all the things that we've been working on through OTAs, minicamp and training camp," Griffin III said. "Situational football, we will get some situations against the Ravens, a very formidable pass rush, and just try to go out and do the best we can to be a great offense. That's what everyone's goal is and get to the regular season and be confident."
Head coach Jay Gruden knows the Ravens bring a special physicality to their defense and hopes his offense can respond accordingly.
"We'd love to get a touchdown. No question about it," Gruden said. "We'd like to move the ball and be precise with no penalties, no turnovers obviously and just be good in and out of the huddle. Be fundamentally sound, assignment-sound and whatever happens, happens."
Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 3 preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
Otherwise, the focus remains on improving, not blaming. Griffin III said nobody in the locker room points fingers for miscues and mistakes. They assess themselves, fix things in practice and make the changes they hope will translate in the game.
With a defense that brings pressure from Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil and Courtney Upshaw and others, being in sync will be paramount as the offense tries to find a better rhythm than before.
The Redskins' first-team offense is expected to get some help to achieve those goals on Saturday. Left tackle Trent Williams, who missed the Lions game, is expected be back, as is tight end Jordan Reed, who hasn't taken a snap in either of the first two preseason games.
Although another weapon, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, will likely remain sidelined to heal his shoulder until the regular season begins, Griffin III doesn't want excuses to impede a strong performance.
"When we get all those guys back, we've got to make sure it's a well-oiled machine, and that can be tough when you don't have those reps," he said. "But at the end of the day, it's a big boy's game. And when you step out there, the 11 guys that are out there on the field with you, you trust those guys. And I trust the guys that are out there with me. And we'll keep getting better and learn from our mistakes."
