Robert Griffin III Cleared To Play Against Ravens

"I feel good, just trying to take care of everything and be as cautious as possible," Griffin III said earlier Thursday, addressing the media in anticipation of Saturday's game. "It's not about anything but my family and them caring for me and my well-being. I know my teammates care about me and have been asking about me every single day."

The team will look to Griffin III and the first-team offense, which struggled during the Redskins' 21-17 victory over the Lions, to improve in all areas Saturday.

After achieving just one first down and failing to convert on four third-down attempts, the offense, in what will likely be its longest, and most important, preseason litmus test, has a few clear goals in its return to the field.

"We just want to keep getting better out there. We want to put points on the board. We want to sustain drives and just work on all the things that we've been working on through OTAs, minicamp and training camp," Griffin III said. "Situational football, we will get some situations against the Ravens, a very formidable pass rush, and just try to go out and do the best we can to be a great offense. That's what everyone's goal is and get to the regular season and be confident."

Head coach Jay Gruden knows the Ravens bring a special physicality to their defense and hopes his offense can respond accordingly.