News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Robert Griffin III Cleared To Play Against Ravens

Aug 27, 2015 at 11:50 AM
08272015_Practice_Offense_Robert_Griffin-002_615.jpg

After suffering a concussion in last week against the Detroit Lions, Robert Griffin III is looking to make big improvements after being cleared to play against Baltimore.

Quarterback Robert Griffin III was cleared by an independent neruologist Thursday to play in the Redskins' third preseason game against the Ravens on Saturday in Baltimore, the team announced.

Griffin III followed league medical protocol during the week after suffering a concussion against the Detroit Lions last Thursday at FedExField. He has led the first-team offense in team drills since Sunday, the team's first practice since the Lions matchup.

"I feel good, just trying to take care of everything and be as cautious as possible," Griffin III said earlier Thursday, addressing the media in anticipation of Saturday's game. "It's not about anything but my family and them caring for me and my well-being. I know my teammates care about me and have been asking about me every single day."

The team will look to Griffin III and the first-team offense, which struggled during the Redskins' 21-17 victory over the Lions, to improve in all areas Saturday.

After achieving just one first down and failing to convert on four third-down attempts, the offense, in what will likely be its longest, and most important, preseason litmus test, has a few clear goals in its return to the field.

"We just want to keep getting better out there. We want to put points on the board. We want to sustain drives and just work on all the things that we've been working on through OTAs, minicamp and training camp," Griffin III said. "Situational football, we will get some situations against the Ravens, a very formidable pass rush, and just try to go out and do the best we can to be a great offense. That's what everyone's goal is and get to the regular season and be confident."

Head coach Jay Gruden knows the Ravens bring a special physicality to their defense and hopes his offense can respond accordingly.

"We'd love to get a touchdown. No question about it," Gruden said. "We'd like to move the ball and be precise with no penalties, no turnovers obviously and just be good in and out of the huddle. Be fundamentally sound, assignment-sound and whatever happens, happens."

Ravens Week Practice (Offense): 8/27/15

Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 3 preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

No Title
1 / 38
No Title
2 / 38
No Title
3 / 38
No Title
4 / 38
No Title
5 / 38
No Title
6 / 38
No Title
7 / 38
No Title
8 / 38
No Title
9 / 38
No Title
10 / 38
No Title
11 / 38
No Title
12 / 38
No Title
13 / 38
No Title
14 / 38
No Title
15 / 38
No Title
16 / 38
No Title
17 / 38
No Title
18 / 38
No Title
19 / 38
No Title
20 / 38
No Title
21 / 38
No Title
22 / 38
No Title
23 / 38
No Title
24 / 38
No Title
25 / 38
No Title
26 / 38
No Title
27 / 38
No Title
28 / 38
No Title
29 / 38
No Title
30 / 38
No Title
31 / 38
No Title
32 / 38
No Title
33 / 38
No Title
34 / 38
No Title
35 / 38
No Title
36 / 38
No Title
37 / 38
No Title
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Otherwise, the focus remains on improving, not blaming. Griffin III said nobody in the locker room points fingers for miscues and mistakes. They assess themselves, fix things in practice and make the changes they hope will translate in the game.

With a defense that brings pressure from Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil and Courtney Upshaw and others, being in sync will be paramount as the offense tries to find a better rhythm than before.

The Redskins' first-team offense is expected to get some help to achieve those goals on Saturday. Left tackle Trent Williams, who missed the Lions game, is expected be back, as is tight end Jordan Reed, who hasn't taken a snap in either of the first two preseason games.

Although another weapon, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, will likely remain sidelined to heal his shoulder until the regular season begins, Griffin III doesn't want excuses to impede a strong performance.

"When we get all those guys back, we've got to make sure it's a well-oiled machine, and that can be tough when you don't have those reps," he said. "But at the end of the day, it's a big boy's game. And when you step out there, the 11 guys that are out there on the field with you, you trust those guys. And I trust the guys that are out there with me. And we'll keep getting better and learn from our mistakes."

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising