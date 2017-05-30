Robert Kelley Working On All Aspects Of Game Entering Year Two

Listed at 228 pounds last year, Kelley has added muscle to his young frame is now five pounds heavier at 233 pounds as he hopes to be better prepared to be a lead running back for an entire 16-game schedule.

Kelley, of course, entered offseason workouts last year just hungry to prove he could claim either an active roster spot or even one of the 10 practice squad spots. He was undrafted out of Tulane following a career in which he only rushed for 1,295 yards on 50 career starts.

Kelley not only earned a spot on the active roster following a strong preseason performance, he would eventually work his way up the depth chart and was the Redskins' starting running back for the final nine games of the season.

"I think last year I was, like you said, more focused on trying to get on the team, trying to impress coaches," Kelley told ESPN 980 last week. "I think this year is more about like, what I can do to bring the game to the next level. So I'm not really stressed on 'I don't know if I'm going to be here, I don't know if I'm going to do this.' It's more like, 'I'm going to try to master the wide zone this year, I'm going to try to work more on the option route,' something like that. So I think it's just more narrowed down than last year was just wide, just trying to make the team."