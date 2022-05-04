News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Here's 1 thing Ron Rivera likes about every player from the Commanders' 2022 draft class

May 04, 2022
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders are four days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, and Ron Rivera is pleased with the haul they got over the weekend.

Starting with first-round pick Jahan Dotson, who the Commanders acquired after a trade with the New Orleans Saints, Washington drafted a total of eight players -- five on offense and three on defense. The team has been praised by analysts for the "solid" draft class it put together, and Rivera believes the entire group, particularly the first four picks of Dotson, Phidarian Mathis, Brian Robinson and Percy Butler, will be able to contribute immediately.

In a recent sitdown with Julie Donaldson, Rivera laid out what he liked about each pick. Here's a look at what he had to say:

"I think he was probably one of the guys who's really season ready. He's a guy who's gonna come in, and he's a pro already. He understands what he's supposed to do, how he needs to do it. We didn't bring him on a 30 visit because we felt we knew who he was. We use the 30 visits to get to know the guys we had a few questions on. We didn't have any questions on him."
"A very selfless guy. Very unselfish, willing to do the work. One thing he did very well was he held the point of attack. He absorbed the double teams, allowed the linebackers to run. He allowed them to run and be productive. And that's one of the things that I always go back to back in the day, watching guys who ran well as linebackers. That's because they had people in front of them that really knew how to absorb those blocks."
"When you talk about best player available, he was one of the guys that was at the top there for us. What we really did like was his ball security, his yards after contact. I think he was No. 5 total in Power 5 conferences in terms of yards after contact. So this is a guy that has tremendous power, strength, very stout at the point, a guy that can move the ball. And he's gonna add very nicely to what we have with Antonio Gibson."
"He'll be part of our buffalo and nickel packages. He'll get an opportunity to play the nickel position. And when we go to big nickel, he could end up as the safety, or he could end up as the big nickel. We're gonna be able to continue to use our three-safety defense, a lot because of what his versatility, his speed, his quickness and his play smarts means. So, we're pretty excited about this pick."
"He's a developmental guy that's gonna have nothing but time, gonna have an opportunity to get to know the guys in front of him, learn from these guys. And there's no pressure on him. And to me, I think it's a really good thing. I like the tape from 2020 and 2021 once things settled down for [North Carolina]."
"It's a lot we can do [with him]. It really is, and that's the neat thing about it. Tremendous catch radius, a guy that can really go up and get the football ... Now, we just added a very intriguing piece to us."
"With the position flex, being able to play either guard and playing tackle, you feel very comfortable that this is a young guy that can come in -- again, no pressure to start right away -- develop and grow in our system. And again, we're gonna use him. At some point, he will play."
"The biggest thing for Christian is really getting in, getting himself geared up, learn what we're doing, become part of what we're doing and then figuring out how you fit in. Being the last pick [for us] is kind of an interesting situation because there definitely is no pressure. But, what we do like is his physicality, his quickness and speed in which he plays. He's a raw talent that does have some man skills about him and some opportunity, I think, to show what he can do."
