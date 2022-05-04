Here's 1 thing Ron Rivera likes about every player from the Commanders' 2022 draft class

The Washington Commanders are four days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, and Ron Rivera is pleased with the haul they got over the weekend.
Starting with first-round pick Jahan Dotson, who the Commanders acquired after a trade with the New Orleans Saints, Washington drafted a total of eight players -- five on offense and three on defense. The team has been praised by analysts for the "solid" draft class it put together, and Rivera believes the entire group, particularly the first four picks of Dotson, Phidarian Mathis, Brian Robinson and Percy Butler, will be able to contribute immediately.
In a recent sitdown with Julie Donaldson, Rivera laid out what he liked about each pick. Here's a look at what he had to say:
Julie Donaldson recently sat down with head coach Ron Rivera to discuss the 2022 draft class. Here's a look at what he had to say about every pick.