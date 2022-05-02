Final 2022 Draft grades | Experts praise Commanders for selecting 'solid' draft class

Analysis: "Trading down and then taking WR Jahan Dotson in the first round was fine. He'll provide a useful receiving complement to Terry McLaurin for new QB Carson Wentz. The Commanders went to an old standby of theirs -- drafting Alabama players -- for their second-round choice of DT Phidarian Mathis and their third-round pick of RB Brian Robinson Jr. Getting QB Sam Howell to begin the fifth round represented good value and provides a prospective fallback plan if Wentz is not the long-term solution."

Analysis: "Finding a wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin was a big need for the Commanders heading. Dotson is a speedy guy who's a crisp route runner, but there are concerns about his size at just 178 pounds. It wasn't a bad pick, but feels like a bit of a reach. Defensive line wasn't a big need for Washington, but the Mathis pick is a good one, giving that group some insurance from injury. Robinson joins a crowded backfield. However, he brings one thing the rest of the running backs don't have, a tenacious downhill running style they'll appreciate on first and second downs. Of all of their day three picks, the one that people are going to be talking about is Howell. He's a little short, but he throws a nice deep ball and has the mobility to keep plays alive. It's hard to think of a fifth-round pick as a potential franchise quarterback, but Howell at least brings enough to the table to get a look."