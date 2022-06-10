Media Roundup | Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio, Carson Wentz address the media

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up the final week of Phase 3, meaning next up is mandatory minicamp, followed by a six-week break before training camp.

This week, several coaches and players addressed the media after Wednesday's OTA, including head coach Ron Rivera, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and quarterback Carson Wentz. Here's a look at the top quotes from their press conferences.

Ron Rivera

On his impressions of QB Carson Wentz thus far:

I really like his command of our offense. When you listen to him in the huddle, you listen to him talk to his teammates about certain aspects of the play. He gets it and seeing him getting his teammates lined up and communicating is I think a real positive for us. I know it gives me confidence, but when he is in the huddle calling the plays the way he does, I know his teammates can feel the confidence.

On growth from Darrick Forrest:

"I've seen a tremendous amount of growth. I really have. And he has done a lot of nice things that tip pass was kind of emblematic of the way he has come on throughout OTAs and mini-camp. And he is also one of the other guys that I've had to speak to about being a little overly anxious. But you don't wanna take that away from him because that's why he's making those plays because he's doing those things. And you see it, you see it, especially on special teams, he's stepping up as one of the leaders for that group of guys as well. So there there's a lot of positives that are coming out of this."

On QB Carson Wentz maturing at this stage of his career:

"You know, one of the things that's interesting is how hard he is on himself and you do kind of see it, because he does mumble a little bit talk to himself. And one time I heard him say something, I thought he was saying something to me, but he was just talking out loud to himself. So sometimes when something really good happens, I kind of watch him and see his, his facial expression. And sometimes when something bad happens, you know, I turn and watch and just kind of see how he reacts to all of that."

On what he has seen from the Tight End group so far: