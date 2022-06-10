Wake Up Washington | The biggest strength of Cole Turner's skill set

It's obvious that former Nevada tight end Cole Turner brings a lot to the Washington Commanders' offense.

For one, he towers over defenders with his 6-foot-6 frame. He also has a large catch radius, meaning Carson Wentz and the rest of the quarterbacks are going to love throwing him the ball.

Both of those traits are great, but they're only part of what Turner believes is his biggest strength. When he looks at how he can contribute during his rookie season, he's most excited about being a versatile, change of pace for the tight end position.

"I'm more of a possession receiver type of guy," Turner told team analyst Logan Paulsen. "A guy in the red zone who's going to compete, line up anywhere and make plays from any spot on the field."

Winning in the red zone is what Turner did best for the Wolf Pack. Six of his 10 touchdowns in 2021 were 17 yards or fewer. Much of that skill set has transferred over to the OTAs, and while there have been some mistakes, offensive coordinator Scott Turner has been pleased with what he's seen from the tight end.

"He's done great," Scott Turner said. "So far, he's playing fast, using his size and showing his size and his ability to go catch the ball."

So, Turner is off to a good start, but Scott Turner also mentioned that he needs to keep learning in order to have a bigger role. And as someone who wants to be moved around the field, he'll need to focus on more than just his responsibilities on any given play.

Turner has that area covered as well.

"I'm someone who enjoys watching film," Turner said. "I enjoy taking time to learn the game, and I want to learn every single position, not just mine. I want to know what the O-Line is doing in protection. I want to know what routes the receivers are running to help me get open. I want to know the quarterback's progression."