Rookie QB Campbell Agrees to Terms

Quarterback Jason Campbell has agreed to terms on his rookie contract with the Redskins, the team announced on Monday evening. Campbell was the Redskins' second of two first-round picks and the 25th overall player taken in last April's NFL Draft.

Campbell's contract is expected to become official on Tuesday morning. He is expected to be at Redskins Park and on the field for the team's second day of training camp practices.

Campbell's deal was expected to happen quickly on Monday because rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed his deal with Green Bay earlier in the day. Rodgers was selected by the Packers one spot ahead of Campbell in the draft.

Campbell is regarded as a very athletic quarterback and a quick learner, as shown by his ability to play under four different offensive coordinators during his four seasons with the Auburn Tigers.

Campbell, 6-4 and 223 pounds, is a very experienced quarterback, playing in 46 games and starting 39 of them. He finished his Auburn career completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 7,299 yards, 45 touchdowns and only 24 interceptions.

Campbell, who will wear No. 17 for the Redskins, was also an effective runner from the quarterback positions, rushing for eight touchdowns during his time at Auburn.