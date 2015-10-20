Run Game 'Just Hasn't Been Good Enough'

Alfred Morris would manage just 21 yards on 11 carries – with a long of just six yards – and Chris Thompson would carry it five times for just 12 yards.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden believes there are several factors equating to their struggles in recent weeks.

"It just hasn't been good enough," Gruden said. "Our run blocking hasn't been good enough, our recognition of where the holes are at times hasn't been good enough. We haven't broken many tackles. So we've got to stick with it. We've got to stick with the plan and before the season started, that was going to be a heavy, major emphasis on how we were going to be successful is to have a good, strong running game."

During the first two weeks of the season, it appeared the Redskins would indeed operate their offense right through the run game, as both Morris and Matt Jones each had games with at least 120 rushing yards.

But over the last four games, the Redskins have totaled just 300 yards on 93 carries for an average slightly greater than three yards per carry.

Against the Jets and Giants -- both games in which Washington was trailing in the second half -- the Redskins had to deviate from the running game.

But even in the first half of games recently, they just haven't been able to duplicate the production from those first two games.