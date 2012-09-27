Running Back Carousel Spun By Injury

Morris won the starting job outright, and has averaged 88 yards and a touchdown through the first three weeks.

Royster has been a contributor on offense, while overcoming a nagging knee injury.

Hightower did not make the final 53-man roster, and is said to be having an arthroscopic procedure on his surgically-repaired knee.

Helu Jr. never recovered from the lower leg injuries that ended his rookie campaign, and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Enter grizzled veteran Ryan Grant, signed Wednesday, who is one of only 16 active running backs with 4,000 career rushing yards.

Grant met with the media for the first time yesterday, and confirmed that he had offers from multiple teams, but chose the Redskins based on the best opportunity.

"A lot of things went into [the decision to come to Washington], but it wasn't necessarily more guarantee [of playing time]," he said. "I feel like there was an opportunity here, definitely."

Head coach Mike Shanahan discussed the available options at running back and said Hightower was his first choice, but the team moved aggressively after Grant when he was no longer an option.

"I think he fits with what we do," Shanahan said of Grant. "He is big and fast and he has some experience. He is a very sharp kid who picks things up very quickly.

"At this time of the year, you need guys who have a little bit of experience. I think he is a guy in a couple weeks time probably could learn the system fairly quickly and help us."