Ryan Fitzpatrick Working Wonders For Washington's Receivers

It's nice to hear those words from a quarterback; it's even better to see it happen. There have been several examples of it, but one of Rivera's favorites was when Fitzpatrick was working with Dyami Brown on a pivot route. Brown was stopping short of where he was supposed to be, which forced Fitzpatrick to throw the ball on a different trajectory.

When Brown came back to huddle, Rivera heard Fitzpatrick say to him, "Listen, when you're going to run that route and you're going to work away from that guy, keep going because I'm gonna try to throw you away from him and create the opening for you to catch and keep going."

"Oh, okay I got it," Brown replied, and it worked exactly how Fitzpatrick said it would the next time Brown ran the route. All Fitzpatrick had to do was give Brown a thumbs up for him to know he had done it the right way.