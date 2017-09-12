Ryan Kerrigan Takes It To The House For Washington's First Points Of The Season

"We had opportunities," Kerrigan said. "When we had the momentum going up 14-13 after Chis [Thompson]'s touchdown, if we could've gotten off the field there, and defensively not let them kick that field goal, then we might be looking at a different outcome to this game."

Despite making a splash in the turnover battle, critical third downs kept the Redskins defense on the field for too long. Philadelphia went 8-of-14 on third down, compared to Washington going 3-of-11. Washington's defense looked fatigued after 34 minutes of Philadelphia's offense flying up and down the field.

"I think it's just kind of like it was last year with third downs," Kerrigan said. "We've just got to get off the field."

Kerrigan also gave credit to the elusiveness of Wentz, who often extended plays, escaping pressure long enough to find open receivers. The second-year quarterback showed off his improved mobility on the third play of the Eagle's opening drive, spinning and shifting his way out of the pocket and finding receiver Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard touchdown pass. Wentz held on to the ball for a full 10 seconds after the snap, something Kerrigan was both impressed and frustrated with.

"He really is elusive," he said. "We had some chances to put him on the ground and didn't. That really hurt our guys in the back end."

On a more positive note, the Redskins contained the Eagle's running backs to 54 yards on the ground. Kerrigan applauded his fellow defenders on being stalwarts in the running game, but again empathized the importance of getting off the field, something he said he was the deciding factor in the Week 1 loss.