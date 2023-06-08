Minicamp notebook | Sam Howell has skill set that 'excites' Commanders

Howell has shown more good than bad in his reps leading the starting offense. Many of his positive traits, such as his decision making, quick twitch and arm talent, shined throughout the offseason. He's established a strong connection with Washington's tight ends, and he isn't afraid of giving players chances to make plays. That was the case on the first snap of 7-on-7 drills, when he aired out a shot to Terry McLaurin in the end zone.

But, as a younger player, Howell still has more to learn. Rivera touched on that following Thursday's practice, saying that he would still like to see Howell continue to improve his footwork.

"That's probably one of the things you always want these young guys to understand how important it is, especially coming from one program to another," Rivera said. "You've gotta understand that it's a little bit different. The speed is a little bit different, so we've gotta make sure those things are corrected."

The good news is that Howell's hasn't done anything to make Washington question its decision to give him a shot as "QB1." Rivera liked a lot of the decisions he made on the field, and he appreciates the extra work Howell has put in so far.

"He is still learning to make those decisions, but he's also got the arm talent and that's the thing that that excites us."