Sam Howell named Commanders starting quarterback for season finale

Howell said during his press conference with the media that he is excited for his first bit of regular season action as a starter.

"I've been working hard all year, and I was just waiting for an opportunity to go out there. I kind of assumed that what the circumstances are, I might have the ability to go out there and play this weekend. I'm excited for it."

Howell has soaked in as much information as possible while working behind Heinicke and Carson Wentz this season, and he felt that his progress had come a long way at about the middle of the season. He feels that he has come a long way in terms of dissecting NFL defenses and understanding the Commanders' offense. With the Commanders having one of the better defenses in the league with a pass-rush that harasses quarterbacks, all that experience will be of use.

"I have a lot of really good players around me," Howell said. "Our running game is playing really good as well, so I feel good about the opportunity."

Howell will have three quality pass-catchers in Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. He has some experience with Dotson, as the two played together during rookie minicamp, but this is the first time he will get to work with McLaurin or Samuel.

Howell knows what kind of impact they can bring, and he is looking forward to getting them the ball.