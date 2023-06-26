News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Sam Howell's quiet leadership has won over his teammates

Jun 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

06082023 Minicamp EF00071
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Sam Howell is not the type of person who throws around orders for his teammates to follow. Instead, he takes a quiet approach to his position, and the team respects him for it.

"I think Sam has a real quiet confidence about him," McLaurin said. "He's not gonna tell people what to do, but he knows what he's doing when he gets out on the field."

Howell said that leadership has always been a part of his skill set, but he hasn't had much of an opportunity to show it due to him being a backup much of his rookie year. Now that he's in a position where much of the attention is on him, he wants to show that he's someone his teammates can rely on.

"It's my job to get the guys going and take command of this team," Howell said. "So, it's something that I'm always trying to improve."

Howell's leadership showed itself the most in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage. The offense is still learning Eric Bieniemy’s system, which means that players aren't always going to line up in the right spots. Not only is Howell able to reiterate the wordy, complex system in the huddle, but he's also quick to get his teammates in the right spots.

"If someone's not lined up he's taking control of that," said running back Antonio Gibson. "If we don't get out fast enough, he's bringing us back in the huddle, being a captain."

Howell has gotten his share of coaching in that regard as well. The Commanders mic'd up Howell and the rest of the quarterbacks this offseason to hear how they call plays and adapt to challenges at the line of scrimmage.

At first, Howell was "shocked" at the news since he had never heard of any other team using that method with their quarterbacks. Howell has enjoyed the process, though, since it gives him the chance to hear feedback on how he approached certain situations.

Many of the coaching staff's assessments have been positive.

"A couple things that really stood out to me was really his confident level in terms of calling the huddle, breaking the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, making his calls and then operating the offense," Ron Rivera said.

Related Links

What impresses Rivera the most about Howell's is that he doesn't shy away from admitting his own faults.

"You see him taking responsibility for something that happens out there. So, if something goes awry, he steps up right away and tries to get it corrected and if it's his fault, he'll let everybody know. You see him go over and talk to guys, so there's a communication element that's important that they're all on the same page."

Howell also keeps his emotions in check, regardless of whether the play is positive or negative. His new coordinator loves that.

"He's a subtle but solid and confident kid," Bieniemy said of Howell. "He's not gonna really show you anything. He just remains calm. And that's what I love about him. Through the good and through the bad, he remains the same, and that's the sign of a confident player who understands what it takes."

PHOTOS | Minicamp, Day 2

The Washington Commanders were back on the field on Wednesday for the second day of mandatory minicamp. Check out the top photos from the afternoon. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

06072023 OTAs31423
1 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31424
2 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31425
3 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31426
4 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31427
5 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31428
6 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31429
7 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31430
8 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31431
9 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31432
10 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31433
11 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31434
12 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31435
13 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31436
14 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31437
15 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31438
16 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31439
17 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31440
18 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31441
19 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31442
20 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31443
21 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31444
22 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31445
23 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31446
24 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31447
25 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31448
26 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31449
27 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31450
28 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31451
29 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31452
30 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31453
31 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31454
32 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31455
33 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31456
34 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31457
35 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31458
36 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31459
37 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31460
38 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31461
39 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31462
40 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31463
41 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31464
42 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31465
43 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31466
44 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31467
45 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31468
46 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31469
47 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31470
48 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31471
49 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31472
50 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31473
51 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31474
52 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31475
53 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31476
54 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31477
55 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31478
56 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31479
57 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31480
58 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31481
59 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31482
60 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31483
61 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31484
62 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31485
63 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31486
64 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31487
65 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 OTAs31489
66 / 127
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00084
67 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00149
68 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00146
69 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00145
70 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00147
71 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00144
72 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00143
73 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00142
74 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00140
75 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00136
76 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00141
77 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00137
78 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00134
79 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00138
80 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00135
81 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00139
82 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00133
83 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00131
84 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00132
85 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00127
86 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00121
87 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00129
88 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00130
89 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00124
90 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00115
91 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00128
92 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00125
93 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00123
94 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00122
95 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00120
96 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00119
97 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00117
98 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00113
99 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00118
100 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00112
101 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00108
102 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00110
103 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00111
104 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00107
105 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00103
106 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00105
107 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00106
108 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00099
109 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00101
110 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00104
111 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00089
112 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00095
113 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00098
114 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00091
115 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00090
116 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00094
117 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00087
118 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00092
119 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00080
120 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00093
121 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00079
122 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00088
123 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00085
124 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00086
125 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00081
126 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
06072023 Minicamp EF00082
127 / 127
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

When he does speak, though, his teammates listen.

"He's the one starting to break down the huddle as a team -- not just the offense," said tight end Cole Turner. "He's saying something after a bad play; he's not afraid to talk to someone. He's started to step up and be the man."

And it helps that Howell is able to back that up with consistent improvement as a player.

"He's making it happen, he's making throws a lot of people can't do," said wideout Jahan Dotson.

For some, leadership is an innate quality, and Rivera believes that Howell is one of those people. He's not going to be loud and boisterous like some quarterbacks, but he knows when to step up when the time comes.

It's one of the reasons why Howell will still be considered "QB1" when training camp starts in July.

"We know he is young," Rivera said. "He's a second-year player who got an opportunity to start last year. But there was a lot of room for growth, and we know that, but he's got a good skillset."

Related Content

news

Andrew Wylie finds new passion in card collecting

Wylie's love for trading cards was reignited right before the world was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and collection now includes just about every card type imaginable, from football to basketball and Pokémon.

news

One burning question about Washington's tight ends ahead of the 2023 season

For the next five weeks, Commanders.com will be examining one burning question about each position group on Washington's roster. Next up are the tight ends.

news

Washington Commanders announce co-ed, season-long junior Force Dance program and summer camp for Commanders fans 5-17 years old

The Junior Force dance program provides a fun and enriching experience for young Commanders fans ranging from 5-17 years old, focused on building self-esteem, teamwork, and commitment.

news

Wake Up Washington | Terry McLaurin passes on knowledge to young DMV athletes

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 26, 2023.

news

Command Force has been "a sanctuary" for third-year member Qwan

Being on the team has provided him with incredible joy and nurtured growth in all his identities -- as a dancer, a bisexual man and a lover of the NFL.

news

One burning question for Washington's offensive line ahead of the 2023 season

For the next five weeks, Commanders.com will be examining one burning question about each position group on Washington's roster. After starting off with the defensive line, we're going to move on to the offensive line.

news

Wake Up Washington | Answering key questions about the Commanders' roster

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 23, 2023.

news

Commanders looking for Jamin Davis to continue upward trend in Year 3

Davis was noticeably better during his second season with the Commanders, recording 104 tackles (nine for loss) two fumble recoveries and three sacks, all of which were improved from his rookie campaign.

news

Sam Cosmi embracing switch from tackle to guard

Cosmi and his coaches believe the 2021 second-round pick can thrive in his new role.

news

Now fully healthy, Logan Thomas set for key role in Commanders' offense

Thomas, who finished last season with 323 yards and a touchdown on 39 receptions, appeared to be fully healthy during the Commanders' offseason workout program, and he could be a big part of the offensive identity.

news

One burning question for Washington's defensive line ahead of the 2023 season

For the next five weeks, Commanders.com will be examining one burning question about each position group on Washington's roster. We'll start on the defensive line, where the return of a certain 2020 Pro Bowler could help elevate an already impressive group.

Advertising