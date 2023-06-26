Sam Howell's quiet leadership has won over his teammates

Howell's leadership showed itself the most in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage. The offense is still learning Eric Bieniemy’s system, which means that players aren't always going to line up in the right spots. Not only is Howell able to reiterate the wordy, complex system in the huddle, but he's also quick to get his teammates in the right spots.

"If someone's not lined up he's taking control of that," said running back Antonio Gibson. "If we don't get out fast enough, he's bringing us back in the huddle, being a captain."

Howell has gotten his share of coaching in that regard as well. The Commanders mic'd up Howell and the rest of the quarterbacks this offseason to hear how they call plays and adapt to challenges at the line of scrimmage.

At first, Howell was "shocked" at the news since he had never heard of any other team using that method with their quarterbacks. Howell has enjoyed the process, though, since it gives him the chance to hear feedback on how he approached certain situations.

Many of the coaching staff's assessments have been positive.