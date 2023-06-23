One burning question for Washington's offensive line ahead of the 2023 season

Like with Charles, it's difficult to quantify Paul's growth right now, but he does feel like he has taken steps to improve his development.

"It's really shown in all aspects, every aspect of offensive line play," Paul said. "I think I'm really just grateful for the opportunity I get to progress day in and day out, and every day...no matter where I'm at in my career, it's gonna be a competition."

For now, we have to go off of what we know. Charles is viewed as the starter, and the only things capable of changing that are either improvement from Paul or regression from Charles. If things stay the same, then there is a good shot Charles remains the starter for the 2023 season.

It is important to emphasize that we'll get a better idea of where both players are at when the pads come on. Not only will that give them a chance to be more physical, but we will also see how they fare with blocking assignments in the running game.