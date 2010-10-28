Full name is Robert L. "Sam" Huff… Drafted in the third round by the New York Giants in 1956 out of West Virginia… Finished Hall of Fame career with 30 interceptions… Playing motto was "never forgive and never forget." In addition to his induction into Hall of Fame, most memorable moment was defeating former Giants team in 1966 when the Redskins erupted for 72 points and crushed New York, 72-41… Redskins have always meant "home." Pursuing his education provided greatest inspiration… Had a pre-game ritual of wearing the same pads every game and having same trainer tape his ankles… Most admired teammate was Sonny Jurgensen, among many others. Following football, served as vice president of special marketing for Marriott Hotels… Passion for horse racing included involvement in West Virginia Breeders Classics, among other races, and his "Trackside" radio show… Oversaw the Middleburg Broadcasting Network… Remained an integral part of the Redskins family, joining the flagship radio broadcast crew in 1973 and Called the Redskins games every Sunday with fellow alum Sonny Jurgensen on WJFK Redskins Radio.