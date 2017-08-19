Samaje Perine Puts Together Strong Home Debut

But Perine's number was called early and often to start the third quarter, as he touched the ball on the offense's first four plays, including a couple of four-yard rushes before quarterback Colt McCoy gave him an opportunity down the sideline to show off his hands and open-field ability.

"When I saw it coming, I got a little nervous. Always happens," Perine said of the pass. "But you know, I just stayed calm and it came natural."

The Redskins continued to pound the ball after Rob Kelley couldn't get going in the first half, running nine yards on nine carries. Perine looked like a different running back Saturday though, attacking the line of scrimmage with more force and being more decisive about where he was running. That included showing some patience, too, noted on a particular nine-yard gain as he waited for center Chase Roullier to block into the second level before cutting up field and through a hole.

"He was a whole different player from last week," Kelley said of Perine. "Whenever you see the Samaje you saw on YouTube when you watch his highlight tapes -- once he gets going, it's a problem. I think he's one of those guys that you put it on his shoulder, you're going to take it."

Gruden noticed that, too.

"I thought he ran the ball well," Gruden said. "I felt his pad level down. I think he had 45 yards and he had a nice catch on the wheel route down the sidelines. I think there was a major step up and I expected that from Samaje. He's the type of guy that I figured would bounce back. I'm glad to see him play so hard, so well."

The second preseason game, in other words, was an improvement, from both a personal and team standpoint. Still, running the football will be a process each week as the offensive line continues to gel with each other while facing real hitting.

If the Packers game was any indication, the team, and Perine, is on the right track.