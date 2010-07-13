







Scott Campbell

Director of Player Personnel

24th NFL Season/10th Redskins

Scott Campbell has had two different stints overseeing either the Redskins' college or pro scouting departments during his tenure with Washington. He assumed an expanded role directing both departments in the 2008 offseason.

Campbell proved his knack for finding talent during the 2009 NFL Draft when the Redskins selected linebacker Brian Orakpo with the 13th overall selection. Orakpo did not disappoint, earning Pro Bowl honors after leading all rookies and setting a franchise rookie record with 11 sacks.

In an aggressive start to the 2009 free agency period, Campbell and his staff targeted and quickly signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth, re-signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback DeAngelo Hall and inked guard Derrick Dockery.

In the 2008 NFL Draft, Campbell's first as Redskins director of player personnel, the team selected safety Chris Horton in the seventh round (249th overall). Horton went on to start 14 games and finished first on the team with three interceptions, and was named to the Pro Football Weekly All-Rookie Team.

Campbell originally joined the Redskins in 2001 as Director of College Scouting, overseeing the area scouts and assisting with the Redskins' draft operations before heading up the scouting of pro personnel for the next four seasons. He returned again in 2006 to take charge of the college scouting department, where he spent two seasons before being promoted to his current role.

As the Redskins' director of college scouting during the 2001 and 2006-07 seasons, the Redskins' drafts produced the following starters and key contributors: linebacker Rocky McIntosh (second round), defensive tackle Kedric Golston (sixth round) and safety Reed Doughty (sixth round) in 2006 and linebacker H.B. Blades (sixth round) and safety LaRon Landry (first round) in 2007.

In his four seasons (2002-05) as the director of pro personnel, the Redskins inked free agent fullback Mike Sellers (2004) and center Casey Rabach (2005), both of whom remain starters, and also acquired a pair of Pro Bowlers in consecutive offseasons in running back Clinton Portis (2004) and wide receiver Santana Moss (2005).

Previously, Campbell spent the 2000 season in Chicago as the Bears' director of pro personnel, after three seasons in Kansas City, serving as the southeast area scout (1997-99).

Campbell began his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1987, serving as an assistant to his father, head coach Marion Campbell -- who also served as the defensive coordinator for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in 1980.

Campbell spent three years as the administrative assistant to the coaching staff, helping coordinate training camp, scouting, quality control and additional football logistics. In 1990, he moved over to Atlanta's personnel department full-time for a seven-season run as an area scout.

Campbell earned his Bachelor's degree in education from the University of Georgia in 1984, where he played on the offensive line for three SEC Championship squads, including the 1980 National Championship team. He went on to earn a Master's degree in education from Auburn University in 1986, while working with the Tigers' coaching staff as a graduate assistant from 1985-86.