Senior Bowl notebook | Offensive line, receivers shine on Day 1

-- Moving on to the receivers, one of the most impressive players on Day 1 for the National team was USC's Brenden Rice. His 6-foot-2, 217-pound frame came in handy during 1-on-1 drills, as he had to fight through consistent contact to make catches. Despite all that, the wideout had a good day, even fighting through some jersey-tugging to come down with a catch in the end zone. The only negative rep he had all day came in team drills, when a ball slipped through his hands near the left sideline. It's been said before, but this year's receiver class is deep. Rice might be one of the more talented players in a crowded group.