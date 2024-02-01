Senior Bowl notebook | Ray Davis, Brenden Rice shine on Day 3

The final Senior Bowl practice has come and gone. The next time the American and National teams see each other at Hancock Whitney Stadium will be for the actual game, which takes place on Saturday at noon. For now, though, let's look at some of the highlights from Thursday.

-- Brenden Rice has been one of the more impressive and intriguing receivers all week. Part of that is because his dad happens to be Jerry Rice, but the attention also involves him being a talent receiver who uses his size and hands to snag passes over defensive backs. That's exactly what happened during 1-on-1 drills to start the day. He matched up against Cam Hart -- another player who has helped his draft stock this week -- and despite some tight coverage from the Notre Dame cornerback, he wrestled the ball away to complete the pass. People are going to be interested in Rice because of his family, but he's proven multiple times that he's more than just his last name.