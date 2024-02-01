Senior Bowl notebook | Bull rushes, interceptions and one-handed grabs

Day 2 of the Senior Bowl has come to a close. There wasn't a cloud in the sky as the sun shined on the players and coaches at Hancock Whitney Stadium, and while several players with strong performances on Day 1 tried to maintain their momentum, others attempted to get back on track and give scouts some positive plays to evaluate. Let's not waste any more time and dive into what happened Wednesday afternoon.

-- We'll start things off with 1-on-1 matchups between receivers and defensive backs. Florida's Ricky Pearsall has been a player to watch all week, and he started things off with a touchdown grab over Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade.

-- Another player that has performed well for most of the week is Arizona's Jacob Cowing. A 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, he's one of the smaller prospects playing in the all-star game. That hasn't stopped him from making dynamic plays, and his first rep of the day was a sideline grab over Max Melton from Rutgers.