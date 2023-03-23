Set up Your Commanders SeatGeek Account to Get Ready for the 2023 Season!

We are transitioning our primary ticketing partner from Ticketmaster to SeatGeek, joining other NFL teams including the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans.

Season Ticket Members should CLICK HERE to set up their Commanders SeatGeek account and input a credit card. Step-by-step instructions are included at the bottom of this article.

This transition officially goes into effect on Saturday, April 1, at which time, all Season Ticket Members need to have created a Commanders SeatGeek account and provided credit card information for their season ticket installment plans.

Due to credit card compliancy and privacy laws, Ticketmaster cannot share credit card information with SeatGeek. Therefore, Members who are on an installment plan must enter their card into their Commanders SeatGeek account. Failure to do so will result in interruptions in scheduled installments and season ticket account incompliance.

All Commanders season tickets and single game tickets purchased from the Commanders website or ticket office will be accessed through the Washington Commanders mobile app, with the ability to manage, transfer and sell, powered by SeatGeek.

Additionally, SeatGeek is the presenting partner of the Washington Gold Season Ticket Membership, designed to give members personalized gameday and year-round benefits.