Since Turning 30, DeSean Jackson Has Given Redskins Big Results

Cousins once again let loose of a deep bomb for Jackson the next week against the Eagles, one in which the three-time Pro Bowler had to adjust with a Willie Mays-style reception over his shoulder. While the ball wasn't perfectly placed, only Jackson could have come away with a catch like that.

"DeSean would've been a world-class center fielder; he adjusts to the ball like no other," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "You just put it up in the air where he can see it and find it and he'll get it."

Entering Sunday's game against the New York Giants, Jackson is just 29 yards shy of his second 1,000-yard season with the Redskins. His 18 yards per reception is also tops in the NFL among players with at least 50 catches.

If Jackson records one more 60-yard touchdown reception – he has two such plays against New York in his career – he'll tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history at 23.

He'd also tie the NFL record for most 80-yard touchdown receptions (five) if he records such a play.