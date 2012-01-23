Slowik Makes Move to Linebackers Coach





Bob Slowik, who served as the Redskins' defensive backs coach the last two seasons, has been named the team's new linebackers coach.

Slowik takes over for Lou Spanos, who left the Redskins this offseason to be defensive coordinator at UCLA.

Slowik has 10 years as an NFL defensive coordinator in stints with Denver, Green Bay, Cleveland and Chicago.

He has mostly worked as a secondary coach throughout his pro coaching career, so transitioning to linebackers should be a new challenge.

Slowik will coach a talented group of linebakcers that includes youngsters Brian Orakpo, Ryan Kerrigan and Perry Riley.