Spanos Hired As UCLA Defensive Coordinator





Linebackers coach Lou Spanos is leaving the Redskins.

Spanos has been named the defensive coordinator at UCLA under head coach Jim Mora, Jr.

"I am thrilled a coach with Lou's NFL background and defensive pedigree has agreed to join our staff," Mora said.

Spanos joined the Redskins in 2010 as part of Mike Shanahan's coaching staff.

During his two year stint, Spanos helped the Redskins' defense transition to a 3-4 under coordinator Jim Haslett.

Spanos coached linebacker London Fletcher to two Pro Bowls and linebacker Brian Orakpo to one.

Last season, Fletcher led the NFL with 166 tackles (Redskins coaches credited him with 209 tackles) and Orakpo led the defense with nine sacks.

Rookie linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, the Redskins' top draft pick, played every defensive snap last season and posted 7.5 sacks.