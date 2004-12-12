Springs 'Okay' After Concussion

Cornerback Shawn Springs suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia and his status will be updated on Monday, team officials said.

In his post-game comments, head coach Joe Gibbs expressed optimism about Springs' condition.

"It looks like he's going to be okay," Gibbs said. "He took a real hard hit and I think he was knocked out for a little bit. But it looks like he's going to be okay and that's good news. We were all concerned there."

On the play, Springs was pressuring Eagles' quarterback Donovan McNabb, who had scrambled right looking for an open receiver. Springs was suddenly blindsided by Eagles' fullback Josh Parry.

Springs lay motionless on the ground for several minutes. Players from both teams knelt nearby and prayed as Redskins' trainers and medical staff treated Springs.

Springs was carted off the field, but he was able to wave to fans just as he departed the field.

"As an athlete and a human being, you never want to see that happen," McNabb said in his post-game comments. "Being a good friend of Shawn, you hate to see it happen to a guy who's having a great year, a Pro Bowl season. Hopefully he'll be fine. We'll continue to pray for him."

It was a physical game on both sides of the ball. Redskins' safety Jason Doering left the game in the first half with an ankle injury. Eagles' linebacker Jason Short was also carted off the field with a broken fibula that will almost certainly end his season.