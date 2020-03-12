Statement From Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Regarding COVID-19

"Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice. The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances."
Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise to set sail through the Caribbean Islands in March 2023
The seven-night excursion will sail the Caribbean seas from March 25 - April 1, 2023, aboard Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, and feature Washington Legends and unforgettable team-themed events and celebrations.
Washington Commanders announce "Commanders Rally in Richmond" at River City Roll on Friday, Aug. 26
The "Commanders Rally in Richmond" will feature a series of activities and meet and greets with current Commanders players including Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas and Carson Wentz, Head Coach Ron Rivera, select Washington Legends and members of the Command Force.
Washington Commanders name Tyrae Reid Jr. to coaching staff
Reid will join the staff as an offensive assistant. He will work primarily with the quarterbacks along with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive quality control Luke Del Rio.
Washington Commanders announce open voting for fans to help select Fight Song lyrics and team mascot as part of the team's inaugural season under a new name and brand identity
The Commanders Marching Band will premiere the revamped Fight Song during the team's preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2022. Fan voting to help select the updated Fight Song lyrics is open today and will run through Aug. 6
Washington Commanders announce celebrations, commemorations and programming beginning on July 9, 2022, in honor of the team's 90th anniversary season
Throughout this historical season, the team will honor its rich history on and off the field with activations for fans around the world.
Washington Commanders announce 2022 training camp schedule with events to be held across the region for fans
Commanders Training Camp will begin on July 27 and conclude on August 18. Special events for fans include a free practice event at FedExField on Saturday, August 6th, and practices taking place in Ashburn for which fans can sign up for free for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system.
Washington, DC and FedExField selected to host the 2024 Army-Navy game
Washington Commanders and Events DC set to deliver world-class experience.
Washington Commanders announce 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows
The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Kenyatta Watson and Zerick Rollins.
Commanders release K Brian Johnson, DB Will Adams
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.
Washington Commanders announce game themes for inaugural season
The team will celebrate its 90th anniversary as part of the first-ever nine home game regular season schedule.
Washington Commanders announce 2022 preseason schedule
The Commanders' three-game slate includes a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers and two road games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.