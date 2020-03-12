News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Statement From Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder Regarding COVID-19

Mar 12, 2020 at 11:27 AM
"Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice. The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances."

