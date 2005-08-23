Stoutmire Hopes to Prolong Career

Newcomer Omar Stoutmire and several Redskin defensive backs stayed behind after practice on Monday to work on their technique. Stoutmire led the Redskins' defense in tackles with five in the 24-17 setback to Cincinnati on Friday night at FedExField.

The 5-11, 205-pound ninth-year safety out of Fresno State suffered a torn ACL in the season opener for the Giants in 2004. He says he's back to 100 percent, following surgery on his right knee.

Said Stoutmire: "I'm working hard to learn this defense. The biggest difference from what we did in New York? I'd say it's the blitz packages. This defense is really aggressive. I like it."

Stoutmire's chances of earning a roster spot would seem to be improving, due to the number of injuries in the secondary. Safeties Matt Bowen and Ryan Clark have been sidelined with knee injuries and Tony Dixon has missed time with a hamstring injury.

"Right now, the most important thing is getting into that play book," Stoutmire said. "I think I played pretty well Friday night against Cincinnati, but there are always ways to improve."