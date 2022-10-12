News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Suites Holiday Package 

Oct 12, 2022 at 02:16 PM
Host your Holiday Party in style at a Washington Commanders game this season! FedExField offers a variety of hospitality spaces where groups of 12 - 48 guests can mingle before, during and after each game. Learn more about how we can create a customized Holiday Party experience that will create lasting memories that your friends, family, and employees will talk about for years to come!
Each holiday party package includes:
  • Your choice of a complimentary Commanders scarf and hat or a Commanders ornament for each guest
  • Special Washington Alumni appearance at your holiday party,
  • Catering credit to be used on custom food & beverage order for your event featuring fall and winter menu options.
Table inside Article
Party Size12 Guest Party24 Guest Party48 Guest Party
Allotted Parking3 VIP Parking Passes6 VIP Parking Passes12 VIP Parking Passes
Catering Credit$1,000 Catering Credit$2,500 Catering Credit$5,000 Catering Credit

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

Advertising