Suites Holiday Package 

Host your Holiday Party in style at a Washington Commanders game this season! FedExField offers a variety of hospitality spaces where groups of 12 - 48 guests can mingle before, during and after each game. Learn more about how we can create a customized Holiday Party experience that will create lasting memories that your friends, family, and employees will talk about for years to come!
Each holiday party package includes:
- Your choice of a complimentary Commanders scarf and hat or a Commanders ornament for each guest
- Special Washington Alumni appearance at your holiday party,
- Catering credit to be used on custom food & beverage order for your event featuring fall and winter menu options.