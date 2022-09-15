Supporting communities affected by sexual assault, domestic violence is a passion for James Smith-Williams

The defensive end's commitment to the cause did not end when he graduated from college. In fact, when Smith-Williams began his pro career for Washington in 2020, he was named Set The Expectation's first-ever NFL ambassador and was eager to make a difference in a new part of the country with a different kind of spotlight on him.

"I really wanted it [the DC area] to feel like home, and a big thing for me is giving back however I can and do what I'm passionate about," Smith-Williams said. "Here as a pro now, I have a bigger platform and access to more resources."