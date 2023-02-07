Commanders position review | Offensive line

The Washington Commanders are about a month removed from wrapping up the 2022 season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, and now it is time to start looking at 2023 and how the team can build off its 8-8-1 finish.

Over the next few weeks, Commanders.com will break down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. We'll start things off with the offensive line, which is a group that many believe is in need of the most retooling during the offseason.

On the roster

Key takeaways

-- Injuries played a part in the group's problems: Sustaining injuries is not a new problem for the Commanders' offensive line. The group dealt with the same issues during the 2021 season, but the depth was able to step up and keep things afloat for much of the year.

It was much of the same in 2022 with Leno being the only offensive lineman to play in all 17 games this season. This time, however, things were more inconsistent. Pro Football Focus ranked the Commanders among the bottom third of the league in pass blocking (26th) and run blocking (24th) and credited 33 of the team's 48 sacks allowed.

The center position was hit particularly hard by this issue. Once Roullier went down with his second season-ending injury in as many years, a combination of players that included Martin and Larsen manned the role with varying degrees of success. During the team's end of season press conference, general manager Martin Mayhew admitted that addressing the group as a whole is a priority.