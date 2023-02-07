News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson among his top RBs

Feb 07, 2023 at 11:12 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-02-07 at 11.12.00 AM

Maurice Jones-Drew was regarded as one of the better running backs during his nine-year career with three Pro Bowls on his resume, so he has a good idea of how to evaluate talent at the position.

The way he sees it, the Washington Commanders have two of the NFL's most talented running backs in the same backfield.

2022 third-round pick Brian Robinson and 2020 third-round pick Antonio Gibson were both on Jones-Drew's recent list of top 75 starting running backs from the 2022 season. Robinson, who wrapped up his rookie year with 797 rushing yards, was ranked at No. 28, while Gibson came in at No. 38.

"Robinson finished his rookie campaign as the team's leader in carries and rushing yards despite not seeing the field until Week 5 (he was shot twice during an attempted robbery in August) and splitting time with Antonio Gibson," wrote Jones-Drew. "He put out plenty of positive tape to build on in Year 2."

Robinson, taken by the Commanders with the 98th overall pick, was one of nine rookie running backs to make the list and ranked fourth in that group. His total numbers, however, point to him being more impactful than that. His rushing numbers were fifth among rookie running backs, despite the fact that he missed the first four games of the season.

And according to Pro Football Focus, Robinson was ranked second among rookie running backs in overall offensive grade (82.5).

"He's got really good body balance, he's a little bit of a tweener when it comes to a thumper and being able to set a guy and make a guy miss and be able to get that hidden yardage that we always talk about," said running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Top Game Action Photos of 2022

The 2022 season was full of memorable moments for the Washington Commanders. Relive the best game action from the team.

Top Game Gal24673
1 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24674
2 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24675
3 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24676
4 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24677
5 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24678
6 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24679
7 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24680
8 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24681
9 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24682
10 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24683
11 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24684
12 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24685
13 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24686
14 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24687
15 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24688
16 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24689
17 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24690
18 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24691
19 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24692
20 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24693
21 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24694
22 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24695
23 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24696
24 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24697
25 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24698
26 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24699
27 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24700
28 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24701
29 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24702
30 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24703
31 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24704
32 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24705
33 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24706
34 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24707
35 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24708
36 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24709
37 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24710
38 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24711
39 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24712
40 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24713
41 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24714
42 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24715
43 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24716
44 / 240
Top Game Gal24717
45 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24718
46 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24719
47 / 240
Top Game Gal24720
48 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24721
49 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24722
50 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Command Force performing at FedEx Field on October 23, 2022 (Taylor Sims/Washington Commanders)
51 / 240

Command Force performing at FedEx Field on October 23, 2022 (Taylor Sims/Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders vs the Green Bay Packers October 23, 2022 (week 7)
52 / 240

The Washington Commanders vs the Green Bay Packers October 23, 2022 (week 7)

Joseph Noyes
Top Game Gal24725
53 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24726
54 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24727
55 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24728
56 / 240
Top Game Gal24729
57 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24730
58 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24731
59 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24732
60 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24733
61 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24734
62 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24735
63 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24736
64 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24737
65 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Antonio Gibson runs during Washington Commanders win over Green Bay Packers at Fedex Field on October 23rd, 2022 (Xavi Dussaq /Washington Commanders)
66 / 240

Antonio Gibson runs during Washington Commanders win over Green Bay Packers at Fedex Field on October 23rd, 2022 (Xavi Dussaq /Washington Commanders)

Xavi Dussaq/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24739
67 / 240
Top Game Gal24740
68 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24741
69 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24742
70 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24743
71 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24744
72 / 240
Top Game Gal24745
73 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24746
74 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24747
75 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24748
76 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24749
77 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24750
78 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24751
79 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24752
80 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24753
81 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24754
82 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24755
83 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24756
84 / 240
Top Game Gal24757
85 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24758
86 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24759
87 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24760
88 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24761
89 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24762
90 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24763
91 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24764
92 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24765
93 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24766
94 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24767
95 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24768
96 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24769
97 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24770
98 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24771
99 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24772
100 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24773
101 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24774
102 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24775
103 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24776
104 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24777
105 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24778
106 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24779
107 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24780
108 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24781
109 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24782
110 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24783
111 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24784
112 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24785
113 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24786
114 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24787
115 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24788
116 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24789
117 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24790
118 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24791
119 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24792
120 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24793
121 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24794
122 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24795
123 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24796
124 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24797
125 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24798
126 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 at FedEx Field November 27, 2022
127 / 240

The Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 at FedEx Field November 27, 2022

Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 at FedEx Field November 27, 2022
128 / 240

The Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 at FedEx Field November 27, 2022

Joseph Noyes/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24801
129 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24802
130 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24803
131 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24804
132 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24805
133 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24806
134 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24807
135 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24808
136 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24809
137 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24810
138 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24811
139 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24812
140 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24813
141 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24814
142 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24815
143 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24816
144 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24817
145 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24818
146 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24819
147 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24820
148 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24821
149 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24822
150 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24823
151 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24824
152 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24825
153 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24826
154 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24827
155 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24828
156 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24829
157 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24830
158 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24831
159 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24832
160 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24833
161 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24834
162 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24835
163 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24836
164 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24837
165 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24838
166 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24839
167 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24840
168 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24841
169 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24842
170 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24843
171 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24844
172 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24845
173 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24846
174 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24847
175 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24848
176 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24849
177 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24850
178 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24851
179 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24852
180 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24853
181 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24854
182 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24855
183 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24856
184 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24857
185 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24858
186 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24859
187 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24860
188 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24861
189 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24862
190 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24863
191 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24864
192 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24865
193 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24866
194 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24867
195 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24868
196 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24869
197 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24870
198 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24871
199 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24872
200 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24873
201 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24874
202 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24875
203 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24876
204 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24877
205 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24878
206 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24879
207 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24880
208 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24881
209 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24882
210 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24883
211 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24884
212 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24885
213 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24886
214 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24887
215 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24888
216 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24889
217 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24890
218 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24891
219 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24892
220 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders defeat the Dallas Cowboys 26-6 in week 18 at Fedex Field
221 / 240

The Washington Commanders defeat the Dallas Cowboys 26-6 in week 18 at Fedex Field

Joseph Noyes
Top Game Gal24894
222 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24895
223 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24896
224 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24897
225 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24898
226 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24899
227 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24900
228 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24901
229 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24902
230 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24903
231 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24904
232 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24905
233 / 240
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Top Game Gal24906
234 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24907
235 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24908
236 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24909
237 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24910
238 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24911
239 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Top Game Gal24912
240 / 240
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Perhaps Robinson's biggest contribution was the way his presence changed the way Washington ran its offense. Prior to Robinson's debut against the Tennessee Titans, the Commanders were 21st in rushing offense. After that point, Washington eclipsed 100 rushing yards 10 times and finished the season 12th in rushing average (126.1).

Coach Ron Rivera wants to see more of that next season.

"If you look at a lot of the teams that do end up at the end where they are [in the playoffs], most of them rush for well over a thousand on offense," Rivera said during his end of season press conference. "And I think they control the tempo of the game, and I think that's what we need to do to win football games. We need to control that tempo of the game."

Once Robinson returned to the active roster, Gibson's role changed from being the starting back to more of a backup role. That does not mean he was less valuable to the game plan, though, as he still finished the season with 899 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns.

From Week 5 on, Gibson was used to attack the defensive perimeter more often. It ended up working out on several occasions, too, with his 18 first down conversions through receptions being fourth on the team. PFF also gave Gibson the second-best receiving grade (80.5) among all running backs.

Rivera sees the duo as a strong combination.

"We got a big, physical, powerful guy and then we got an elusive guy that's got great hands," Rivera said.

When Gibson and Robinson were together and at their best, Washington had a 6-1 stretch and was able to knock off the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles.

Leaning on the running back looks to be Washington's plan going forward. The hope is that the philosophy will lead the Commanders to postseason success.

"When you can't run the football late in the year, it makes it very, very difficult to advance, make the playoffs or have success in the playoffs," said general manager Martin Mayhew. "So that's why I think it's really important, and the physicality of the game, I think, is what can make a good team better or an average team good. When you can out hit somebody, it gives you a chance to win every game."

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | That's a wrap from Las Vegas

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

news

McLaurin enjoying first Pro Bowl experience, hungry for more playoff experience

McLaurin considers it a blessing to be in Las Vegas, but he is already eager to get back to work.

news

Reaves' Pro Bowl experience 'everything I thought it would be'

Reaves achieved a goal he set for himself by making the Pro Bowl, and the special teamer is soaking in every moment.

news

Wharton pleased with players' willingness to learn at Senior Bowl

Wharton's players have been asking him plenty of questions this week, and he loves the curiosity and dedication to correcting mistakes.

news

Terry McLaurin makes clutch grab to kick off Pro Bowl games

McLaurin made the catch of the night during the water balloon toss.

news

Wake Up Washington | Let the games begin

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

news

Shrine Bowl notebook | Taking a look at the linebackers

Whether the Washington Commanders decide to re-sign a few of their own or bring in some new players during free agency, the team will need to address its depth at linebacker. Here's a breakdown of what some of the players at the Shrine Bowl had to say about their experiences.

news

Kerrigan relishes opportunity to teach defensive line at Senior Bowl

Ryan Kerrigan's draft journey began in Mobile, Alabama. Now he is directing young defensive linemen at the Senior Bowl looking to make their mark on the NFL

news

Looking back on Year One as the Commanders

The last 12 months have been filled with so many milestones and unforgettable experiences with Washington fans.

news

Here's everything Washington's players will be doing during Pro Bowl week

The NFL's best players are getting ready to participate in the new format of the Pro Bowl, and the five Washington Commanders players in attendance are going to be busy. Here's a full breakdown of all the events the Washington's players will participate in this week.

news

Hall of Fame general manager Bobby Beathard passes away at 86

Beathard won two Super Bowls with Washington and laid the foundation for the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy during the 1991 season.

Advertising