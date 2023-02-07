Maurice Jones-Drew ranks Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson among his top RBs

From Week 5 on, Gibson was used to attack the defensive perimeter more often. It ended up working out on several occasions, too, with his 18 first down conversions through receptions being fourth on the team. PFF also gave Gibson the second-best receiving grade (80.5) among all running backs.

Rivera sees the duo as a strong combination.

"We got a big, physical, powerful guy and then we got an elusive guy that's got great hands," Rivera said.

When Gibson and Robinson were together and at their best, Washington had a 6-1 stretch and was able to knock off the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles.

Leaning on the running back looks to be Washington's plan going forward. The hope is that the philosophy will lead the Commanders to postseason success.